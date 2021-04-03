The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391,525 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.36 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

