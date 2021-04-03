The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Magnite worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,742. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

