The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.66 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

