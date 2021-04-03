The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,160 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 310,199 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after buying an additional 339,658 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 896,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 154,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $24.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.