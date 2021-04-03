The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,755 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,480,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUR opened at $17.42 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

