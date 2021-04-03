The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 15,929 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.50% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.