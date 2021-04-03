The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 189,659 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,659 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Cannae worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.