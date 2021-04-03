The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 65,492 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,492 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Ebix worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ebix by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $988.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

