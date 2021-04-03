The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.63% of The New Home worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The New Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The New Home by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The New Home in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New Home by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New Home alerts:

NWHM opened at $5.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The New Home Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

The New Home Profile

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.