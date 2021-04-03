The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $498.68 million and $149.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00128301 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

