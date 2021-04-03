The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Decreased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of The Trade Desk worth $42,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $658.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $755.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.50 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total transaction of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

