The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,887 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

