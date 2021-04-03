The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

