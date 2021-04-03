THEKEY Trading 51.1% Higher This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011711 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.