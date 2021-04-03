Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

NYSE TMO opened at $456.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.03 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

