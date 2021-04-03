Theta Fuel Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $179.38 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.23 or 0.00276362 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

