Thingschain Trading Up 84.5% Over Last Week (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $231,197.26 and approximately $4,755.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

