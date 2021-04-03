Thisoption Trading Up 40.7% Over Last Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Thisoption has a total market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

