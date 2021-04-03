THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $9.75 on Major Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $135.24 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00016722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00076456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00327710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.38 or 0.00779159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00090837 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027726 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001489 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,775,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars.

