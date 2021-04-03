ThoreCoin (THR) Price Tops $10,895.04 on Exchanges

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $944.45 million and approximately $35,816.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $10,895.04 or 0.18199438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00075565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $172.61 or 0.00288339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00094045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.00779285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028400 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015527 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

