Thunder Token Market Capitalization Achieves $200.37 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $200.37 million and $82.82 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.04 or 0.00445196 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001969 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

