Tidex Token (TDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00297769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.72 or 0.00749891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

