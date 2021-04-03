TigerCash Price Up 34.9% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $769,626.09 and $13.95 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $781.11 or 0.01344597 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

Buying and Selling TigerCash

