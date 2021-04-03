TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $104.40 on Friday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $73.59 and a 1-year high of $109.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.69.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

