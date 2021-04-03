TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0614 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $176,974.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,453.13 or 0.99839041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00095966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.