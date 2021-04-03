TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $797,240.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00051113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00670863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00027360 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

