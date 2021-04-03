Tornado Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.71 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $94.62 or 0.00164232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $48.08 million and $8.71 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00072651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.09 or 0.00310830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00767407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,142 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

