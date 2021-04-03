Tornado (TCORE) Price Tops $89.85

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Tornado has a market capitalization of $539,075.81 and approximately $244,083.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $89.85 or 0.00153596 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00297330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00743844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027409 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

