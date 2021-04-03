Tranche Finance Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $159,344.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.00748487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

