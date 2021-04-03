Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Trane Technologies worth $326,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $169.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.