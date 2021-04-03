Transcodium (TNS) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $115,007.64 and approximately $994.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.34 or 0.00666601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00068936 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027875 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

