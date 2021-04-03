Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,057,748 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 363,024 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Transocean worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Transocean by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,507 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Transocean by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 213,524 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

