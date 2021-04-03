Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499.

Shares of TNL traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 425,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,455. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

