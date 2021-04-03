TravelNote 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,539.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, TravelNote has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $31,258.10 and $2,539.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00076513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00329929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.48 or 0.00783254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00091063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016539 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars.

