TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0149

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 114.1% against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $32,163.88 and approximately $1,696.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00074820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00289085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00790940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00091466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010362 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

