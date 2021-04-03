Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $22.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

