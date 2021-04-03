Treat DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $143,235.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00004811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00076292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00327160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00778977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00090419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027626 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016667 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.