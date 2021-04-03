Tribe (TRIBE) Market Cap Hits $518.18 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003621 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $518.18 million and approximately $22.28 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.11 or 0.00676998 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027463 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

