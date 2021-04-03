TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $81.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.90 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $75.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $318.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.40 million to $321.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $319.75 million, with estimates ranging from $316.90 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $48.00 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

