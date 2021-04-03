Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $826.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $839.90 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 25.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trimble by 51.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 383,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Trimble has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

