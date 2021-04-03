Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $826.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $820.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $839.90 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

