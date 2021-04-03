Trinity Network Credit Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $914,374.45 and approximately $122,369.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00075061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00296329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00091542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.00749833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00027836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

