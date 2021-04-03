TriumphX Price Up 50.7% Over Last Week (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $706,382.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.00301820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00746562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001554 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

