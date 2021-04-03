TRON (TRX) Trading 57.7% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, TRON has traded up 57.7% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and approximately $9.05 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001328 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002662 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

