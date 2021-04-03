Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,913 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Tronox worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $5,003,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tronox by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 235,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TROX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

