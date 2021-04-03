TROY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.95 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, TROY has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $233.01 million and $20.95 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00075706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00293130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.89 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00091054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

TROY Token Trading

