TrueDeck Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $345,468.99 and approximately $10,878.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.32 or 0.00670159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00069586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027250 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

