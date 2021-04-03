TrueDeck (TDP) Market Cap Reaches $402,298.72

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $402,298.72 and $13,305.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00053892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00678077 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00071005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00027812 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

