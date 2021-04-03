TrueFi (TRU) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $64.57 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00075706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00293130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.89 or 0.00793788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00091054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010376 BTC.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

