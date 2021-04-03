Truist Financial Corp Acquires 12,220 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,660,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 114,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

